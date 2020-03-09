April 4, 1943 - March 5, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Charles James "Jim" Cheadle, 76, of Beloit, WI, died unexpectedly on Thursday, March 5, 2020 in Beloit, WI. He was born on April 4, 1943 in Beloit, WI, the son of Charles and Helen (Merkle) Cheadle. Jim was a 1961 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. He was a veteran serving with the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division. Jim was one of the very first Paramedics for the City of Beloit and retired as a Firefighter in 1987.
Survivors include his daughters, Kelly (Jim) Maloney and Amy (Joseph) Valdez; grandchildren: Sean, Andrew, Joshua, Brendan, Rocendo (Audrey Fuller), and JoJo; great grandchild, Kellen.
He was predeceased by his parents, one sister and an infant daughter.
A Time of Remembrance for Jim will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at The Brass Rail, 646 4th St., Beloit, WI. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
