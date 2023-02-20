Charles J. Loft

November 28, 1950 - February 17, 2023 Beloit, WI - Charles J. "Chuck" Loft, 72, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Friday, February 17, 2023 in his home.

He was born on November 28, 1950 in Beloit, WI the son of Arthur and Anna (Georgeson) Loft. Chuck was a 1969 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. He graduated with his Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from the University of Wisconsin Madison in 1973. Chuck married Karen Peterson on April 28, 1981 in Sarasota, FL.

