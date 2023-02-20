Charles J. Loft

November 28, 1950 - February 17, 2023 Beloit, WI - Charles J. "Chuck" Loft, 72, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Friday, February 17, 2023 in his home.
He was born on November 28, 1950 in Beloit, WI the son of Arthur and Anna (Georgeson) Loft. Chuck was a 1969 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. He graduated with his Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from the University of Wisconsin Madison in 1973. Chuck married Karen Peterson on April 28, 1981 in Sarasota, FL.
Chuck was formerly an Accountant/Tax Preparer and a Realtor for Century-21 Affiliated. In 1990, Chuck, Karen, and their partner, Todd Blum bought the Liberty Inn Supper Club in Beloit. They were the proud owners and operators for 16 years. He enjoyed golfing and reading in his free time.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Karen Loft; four nieces, Karen (Kim Stanek), Deb (Todd Peterson), Courtney (Peterson) Lucassen, and Carey (Peterson) Reetz; sister-in-law, Suzanne Loft; brother-in-law, David (Jackie) Peterson; several great nieces and nephews; and all of his pets, which were his world.
Chuck was predeceased by his parents; sister, Barbara (Denny) O'Brien; and brother, David Loft.
A Memorial Service for Chuck will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 24, 2023 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Rev. Gene Van Galder officiating. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Friday in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to Mercy Health Hospice, WAAGR (Wisconsin Adopt A Golden Retriever), or to the family.