Charles "Chuck" London, Jr.

May 24, 1940 - August 22, 2020
Clinton, WI -- Charles A. "Chuck" London, Jr. age 80 of Clinton died Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. He was born May 24, 1940 to Charles and Marie (Jerome) London in Rockford. Chuck graduated from Clinton High School in 1958. He married Margaret Webster on July 9, 1960 in Clinton. Chuck worked at Electrol Specialties Company for 45 years until his retirement in 2004. He was an active member of the Clinton Presbyterian Church, holding many leadership positions and singing in the choir. Chuck was a 6th grade camp counselor for many years, enjoyed camping, snowmobiling, and driving his Farmall M. Chuck also enjoyed car rides in the country, spending time with family and visiting his cousin Donna & Carl Rindfleisch in Wild Rose.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Webster London; his four children: Jeff (Judy) London, Sara (Roger) Skogen, Ann (Brian) Lankford, Jennifer (Jack) Laatz; nine grandchildren: Bradley (Miranda) London, Danielle (Michael) Hanley, Amanda Skogen Mullooly, Carrie (Matt) Hunt, Jim (Marlina) Skogen, Joshua & Gretchen Lankford, and Jordan & Cora Laatz; nine great grandchildren and many friends and neighbors. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother and sister-in-law, James & Marita London.
Chuck's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit with Rev. Stephanie Steiner officiating. Friends will be received on Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Social distancing and Face Masks required. The cortege will proceed to East Lawn Cemetery for a private family burial. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is established at the Clinton Presbyterian Church. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.
