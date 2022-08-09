Glendale, WI - Charles "Chuck" Kincaid's devotion to his family and community will be remembered with love long after his passing. Chuck always treated everyone with love and respect and was always an advocate for progressive causes.
Chuck passed away on July 31, 2022, at the age of 86 peacefully in his sleep surrounded by loved ones who will strive to honor his memory by living their lives as he did—to the fullest.
Born in Chicago, Illinois, over the course of his life Chuck called Oak Park (IL), Beloit (WI) and Milwaukee (WI) home. He retired from a successful career in planning and development in 2006 and relocated to Beloit, WI with his wife Sandy. Following retirement, Chuck enjoyed volunteering in his community. While living in Beloit he served on the Beloit City Council (2012-2016), served on the Beloit Board of Appeals, the Board for the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra and was also involved with the Society for Learning Unlimited. After relocating to Milwaukee to be close to family, Chuck enjoyed a leisurely life enjoying the symphony and the many theaters and museums that Milwaukee offered.
Chuck was in the Army ROTC at Texas A&M and honorably discharged from the US Army Reserve. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Roosevelt University in Chicago in 1971 and his Master of Urban Planning degree from Illinois Institute of Technology in 1977 (Chicago).
An avid cross-country skier, artist and photographer, the simplest pleasures in life such as riding his bike, taking a stroll along the lake and reading the New York Times brought the greatest joy to Chuck. He could often be found exploring the local art scene, taking in a play at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater or vising with friends and family. Chuck and his wife enjoyed volunteering in their community, traveling the world, and especially enjoyed meeting new people and learning about different cultures.
Chuck's greatest love was his family. He is survived by his wife, Sandra; his sisters Valerie Curb, Marianne Wood (John Parkinson), and Michele Wood (John Bowen); his daughters Lisa Kincaid and Cindy Renaud (Keith); his grandchildren Greg Renaud (Courtney) and Jeff Renaud (Georgia), his great grandsons Auden and Emerson Renaud, and the family pets Daisy the Dawg, Moose, Bailey, and Sage. He is survived by many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother Vivian Woodville, father Charles Edwin Wood, brother J.B. Kincaid (Christy Moore) and his sister Dianne Andersen (Tom).
Chuck was especially close to his grandsons Jeff and Greg Renaud. They appreciated that Grandpa always encouraged them to explore and discuss different ideas. He taught them about Frank Lloyd Wright, golf, to appreciate books and to read everything they could to expand their perspective on life. Trips to the Oak Park Farmer's Market for donuts, treats and sunflowers are among their fondest memories of "Grandpa." He encouraged them to raise questions intelligently and to especially make their own opinions of the mysteries of the universe and culture.
After being diagnosed with Mild Cognitive Impairment, Chuck participated in many of the educational and support programs offered by the Alzheimer's Association. Chuck also volunteered for Alzheimer's disease clinical trial research conducted by the University of Wisconsin-Madison. For those wishing to honor Chuck's legacy, please consider, making a donation to the Alzheimer's Association in his name.
A private memorial service will be held in Milwaukee.
