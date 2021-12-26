Beloit, WI - Charles "Charlie" Winegar, 85, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 in his home.
He was born on October 13, 1936 in Beloit, WI, the son of Albert and Theo (Hubble) Winegar. Charlie was a 1954 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. He was a veteran of the 32nd Division National Guard serving during the Berlin Crisis. He married Deanna Woodard on August 9, 1958 in Beloit.
Charlie was formerly employed by Gardner Machine for over 40 years until his retirement in 1996. He enjoyed camping, fishing, boating and traveling extensively. Charlie was an active member of the Boy Scouts for over 60 years, he was treasurer of troop 608 and a member of the Mens Club at Our Savior's Lutheran Church. Charlie volunteered for Meals on Wheels. He loved his sports cars and model trains.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Deanna Winegar; children, Carol (John) Nycklemoe of Olathe, KS, David (Satu) Winegar of Helsinki, Finland and Alan (Karen) Winegar of Waukesha, WI; grandchildren, Kaia (Nate) Swift, Kristin (Trent) Brown, Jordan, Jack and Tomas Winegar; great grandchildren, Donavan and Nina Swift; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Winegar and Evelyn Schroeder; several nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.
Charlie was predeceased by his parents; two brothers, Albert and Richard Winegar; brothers-in-law, Robert Schroeder and Robert (Mary Ann) Woodard.
A Memorial Service for Charlie will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 in Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St., Beloit, WI, with Rev. Tony Dusso officiating. Inurnment will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday in the church. Face mask are recommended. Military Rites will be accorded by V.F.W. Post #2306.
Memorials in his name may be made to Our Savior's Lutheran Church Foundation.