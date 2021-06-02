June 11, 1937 - June 1, 2021
Janesville, WI - Charlene S. Castle, from Cedar Crest Nursing Home, Janesville, WI., was called to her Heavenly Home on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at the age of 83, following a valiant battle with cancer.
Loving and proud mother of Jeffrey (Elizabeth) Castle, Stacy (Mark) Fairbert, and Michael (Kaci) Castle. Dear grandma of Leah Fairbert, Alex Fairbert, Henry Castle, Ruby Castle, Kayleigh Castle, and Tanner Castle. Beloved and devoted sister of JoAnn (Thomas) Reiter, sister-in-law of Sharon Wood, and step sister of Regina Liebfried. Sweet aunt to nephews and nieces Craig (Christa) Reiter, Kirk Reiter, Sheryl (Brian) Lynch, Steven Wood, and Julia (Nathan) Boggs. Loved by many other relatives, friends, and caregivers. Preceded in death by her parents, loving husband Willard Castle, and brother-in-law Allen Wood.
Charlene was born on June 11, 1937 in Rockford, IL., the daughter of Ralph Anderson and Margaret (Nygren) Krawczyk. She was a 1955 graduate of Rockford East High School, and her desire to help others led her to pursue a career in nursing at Rockford Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. It was during that time that she met the love of her life Willard Castle. They were married on June 6, 1959 in Trinity Lutheran Church, Rockford, IL.
While starting their family and raising their children, Charlene worked as a staff nurse in acute care in a variety of hospitals in IL. With a move to Beloit her career path transitioned to Industrial Nursing, working at Fairbanks Morse Industry for over 20 years. While at Fairbanks, she went back to school and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Health Arts from the College of St. Francis. In 1993 she went to work as a staff nurse in the Surgery Department at Beloit Clinic. She retired from Beloit Clinic in 1998.
Charlene was a very active member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church. She participated in many projects such as the breakfast program, National Night Out, repairing and painting homes for needy families and Hands of Faith. She was a member of the Rockford Memorial Hospital Nurses Association, Women's Auxiliary to the American Dental Association and Al-Anon.
Charlene loved people, and she loved life. She particularly enjoyed family gatherings and cherished the time she spent with the special people in her life. These very special people included family, friends, relatives, and in the last year plus of her life, caregivers. A common quote heard by many who spoke with her was "Just Love One Another." She will be missed by all.
A Memorial Service for Charlene will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday June 4, 2021 in Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St., Beloit, WI., with Pastor Tony Dusso officiating. Visitation of Remembrance will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Friday in the church. Social distancing and face mask are required. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery, Beloit, WI.
Memorials may be given in her name to Our Savior's Lutheran Church and to Beloit Regional Hospice.
