September 24, 1953 - November 10, 2022 Clinton, WI - Charlene K. Dundee, age 69 of Clinton passed over to the Lord on Thursday November 10, 2022 at the Bay in Beloit. She was born September 24, 1953 to Walter and Evelyn (Olsen) Dundee in Elkhorn, WI. Charlene attended Clinton High School, class of 1972. Over the years she worked at AK Rubber in Elkhorn, Axiom in South Beloit and Libby's in Darien until her retirement. Charlene loved family gathering and time with her nieces and nephews. She enjoyed camping, watching old movies, playing cards and shopping at farmers markets. Charlene will be remembered as a foodie, as she enjoyed pizza and potatoes & gravy!
Charlene is survived by her brother, Richard "Dick" Dundee of Janesville; her two sisters, Linda Ganser of Beloit and Valerie Dundee of Clinton; her nieces, Christine (Scott) Broege and Denise (Michael) Raterman; her nephews, Paul (Laura) Dundee and Chal Dundee; 4 great nieces & nephews, Caleb & Caden Broege and Sophie & Austin Raterman and her aunt, Elvera Check of Flat Rock, North Carolina.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Bay for the care they gave Charlene.
Charlene's Funeral Service will be 12 Noon on Friday November 18, 2022 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 504 Milwaukee Road, Clinton with Chaplain Mark Maxted officiating. Friends will be received on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared on our website.