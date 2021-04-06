July 31, 1968 - April 3, 2021
Roscoe, IL - Chad M. Vandre age 52 of Roscoe, IL died Saturday April 3, 2021 as a result of a traffic accident. He was born July 31, 1968 to Michael and Jacquin (Hasse) Vandre in Beloit, WI. Chad graduated from Hononegah High School, class of 1986. He served in the U.S. Army. Chad worked for the City of Rockford as a Sr. Information Technology Specialist Network Engineer for the last 27 years. He was a member of the Heartland Community Church. Chad enjoyed playing the guitar, cooking, magnet fishing and Geocaching. He also enjoyed the holidays and especially the magic of being a great gift giver for his three sons. Chad was an active, dedicated and loving father, he cherished his boys and all the fun activities, like Frisbee golf, he shared with them. He will be remembered for his willingness to try new things.
He is survived by his three sons, Bastian G. Vandre, Garrison P. Vandre and Griffin D. Vandre; his mother, Jackie (John) Taylor; his two sisters, Leslie Jeffers and Karrie (Scott) Truglia; his brother, John "Owen" (Rachael) Taylor, his two half brothers, Matthew (Carolyn) Vandre and Nick Vandre. He is further survived by his uncle, Peter (Susan) Hasse; the mother of his children, Melinda Vandre and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Michael.
The family wishes to give a special thank you to the medical staff and EMT's that helped Chad and his sons.
Chad's Funeral Service will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit. Friends will be received on Saturday in the Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established for his sons. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.
