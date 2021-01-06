January 13, 1996 - January 3, 2021
Beloit, WI - Chad M. Raethz, 24, of Beloit, WI, died unexpectedly on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
He was born January 13, 1996 in Beloit, WI, the son of Michael B. and Sandra M. (Blaskowski) Raethz and brother of Lyndsey. Chad was a 2014 graduate of F. J. Turner High School and attended Blackhawk Technical College.
Chad was employed by Airoldi Brothers Inc. as a diesel mechanic. He enjoyed playing pool, listening to live music and having a good time with his family and friends. He loved showing off his dance moves, singing Karaoke and his jokes would always lighten the mood. Chad was kind hearted, would give anything to anyone in need and always put everyone first before himself. His contagious smile and love for everyone will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his parents, Michael and Sandra Raethz of Beloit, WI; sister, Lyndsey (Cody) Amato of Beloit, WI; nephew, Roman Amato; grandparents, Shirley (Ron) Schardt of Shullsburg, WI; aunts and uncles, Cathy Raethz of Edgerton, WI, Patty Raethz of Beloit, WI, Laura (Tom) Maki of Eagan, MN, Barb Smith of Beloit, WI, Bob (Ginger) Blaskowski, Ken (Lori) Blaskowski, and Kathy (Jim) Pasterski all of Green Bay, WI; several special cousins who he loved spending time with, Amber, Jon, Kayla, Bryant, Kim, Derek, Aubrey and their families.
He was predeceased by his grandfather, John Blaskowski Jr. and grandparents, Mary and Barry Raethz.
Visitation of remembrance for Chad will be from 3:00 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 2222 Shopiere Road, Beloit, WI, with a time of sharing at 4:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be at 5:00 p.m. in the church with Fr. Michael Resop officiating. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be given to the family for a memorial that will be established at a later date in his honor.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com