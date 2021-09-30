Beloit, WI - Cecil Long, 86, of Beloit, WI, died on Monday, September 27, 2021 in his home surrounded by his three girls, Melisa Long, Rhonda Lenstrom, and Alysa Long.
He was born on August 13, 1935 in Viola, WI, the son of Neal and Doris (Peterson) Long. Cecil was a graduate of Viola High School. He married Betty Martin on November 26, 1955 in Marshalltown, IA. She predeceased him on July 16, 2006.
Cecil was previously employed by Stella Cheese-Universal Foods as a foreman in shipping & receiving, retiring in 1996. He grew up on a farm in Viola and worked construction throughout his life including after his retirement. Cecil enjoyed hunting, fishing, and farming. He loved caring for his granddaughter, Alysa, going to the Apple Hut, and the Viola Horse & Colt Show every year. Cecil was a special Papa, a huge jokester, very giving, always helped his neighbors and friends, was considered a friend to everyone and left a lasting impression. He had a lifelong love of Fords, enjoyed traveling to Arizona for the winter, was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan, and loved a nice cold PBR.
Survivors include his children, David Long, Debbie (Terry) Slominski, Rhonda Lenstrom, Marty (Jolene) Long, and Troy Long Sr.; grandchildren, Jeremy Long, Zach Long, Ben Long, Melisa Long, Jennifer (Chris) Schmale, Chris (Sarah) Slominski, Lisa Buhr, Corrie (Tim) Mros, Jason Lenstrom, Troy (Katie) Long Jr., Travis (Courtny) Long, and Aaron Long; 18 great grandchildren including special great granddaughter, Alysa Long; brothers, Larry (Marilyn) Long and George (Caroline) Long; sisters, Darlene Clark and Mary Ann Krause; his grand-puppy, Daisy Mae; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends including his friends from the Tilley's Ballyhoo Tavern.
He was predeceased by his parents; wife; grandson, Ryan Long; and sister, Betty Jean Long.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Beloit Regional Hospice.
A Graveside Service for Cecil will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 4, 2021 in East Lawn Cemetery, 2200 Milwaukee Rd., Beloit, WI. A celebration of life at Tilley's Ballyhoo Tavern, 900 4th St., Beloit, WI, will be at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.