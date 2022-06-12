April 10, 1945 - June 8, 2022
Beloit, WI - Cecelia D. "Darline" Prince, 77, of Beloit, WI, passed away after a courageous battle with colon cancer on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 in her home.
She was born on April 10, 1945 in Little Rock, AR, to Ralph and Della "Maxine" (Hale) Kemp, while her father was in the service. Darline began her schooling in Tiffany, WI, she then attended Washburn, a one room school house in Afton, WI and later attended Janesville schools. She married Harold Prince on February 15, 1963. He predeceased her on February 6, 2003.
Darline was formerly employed by Frito Lay from 1973 to 1994, and JoAnn Fabrics in Beloit for ten years. She was a highly skilled seamstress. Darline enjoyed gardening and watching NASCAR. She loved spending time with her family.
Survivors include her children, Kimberly "Kim" (Tim) Honan, Kandra (Rich) Stevens and Karla Prince all of Beloit, WI; grandchildren, Rayce (Brandi) Burns, Chelsea Prince (Arnold Flinn), Austin (Brittany) Burns, Chance Prince, Mackenzie (Evan) Bouc, Blayne Prince, Alexis (Jacob) Bailey, Logan (Caitlin) Stevens and Spencer (Lauren) Burns; 18 great grandchildren; siblings, Dorothy (Marion) Hampton of Trilla, IL, Ralph (Cheri) Kemp of TX, Monica (Fred) Eklund of Belvidere, IL, James Richard Kemp of Mattoon, IL and Charles (Sue) Kemp of Janesville, WI; aunt, Lillian Krebs; sister-in-law, Wanda Ingram; brother-in-law, James Prince; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Darline was predeceased by her parents and sister, Barbara (Kemp) Schmitt.
A Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in the funeral home Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 in the funeral home with her first cousin, Gary Pence officiating. Burial to follow in Baldwin Cemetery, Afton, WI. In honor of Darline, please feel free to wear something cheerful.
Memorials in her name may be made to Beloit Regional Hospice.
Proverbs 31 25-30 "Strength and dignity are her clothing,
And she smiles at the future.
She opens her mouth in wisdom,
And the teaching of kindness is on her tongue.
She watches over the activities of her household,
And does not eat the bread of idleness.
Her children rise up and bless her;
Her husband also, and he praises her,
Charm is deceitful and beauty is vain,
But a woman who fears the Lord, she shall be praised."