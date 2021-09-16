South Beloit, IL - Cathy Eileen Novachek, 73, of South Beloit, IL passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
She was born on October 8, 1947 in Beloit WI, the daughter of Richard and Marjorie (Bennett) Dailey. Cathy was a graduate of Beloit Catholic High School. She married Charles "Chuck" Novachek on June 22, 1968 in St. Jude's Catholic Church.
Cathy was employed by Beloit Corporation for 35 years. She enjoyed camping and antiques. Cathy loved to decorate for the holidays, especially Christmas.
Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Charles "Chuck" Novachek of South Beloit, IL; son, Ryan Novachek of South Beloit, IL; granddaughter, Alyssa Novachek; brothers and sisters, Marjorie (Dave) Wood, Phyllis (Dick) Christophersen, Virginia Riley, Dennis (Teresa) Dailey, David (Cindy) Dailey, Paul (Cindy) Dailey, John Dailey and Anne (John) Barber; sisters-in-law, Shirley Dailey and Helen Burton; brothers-in-law, Dale Wells and Alfred (Marie) Novachek; numerous nieces and nephews; many cousins; and other relatives and friends.
Cathy was predeceased by her parents; granddaughter, Casey Marie Novachek; brothers, Dickie and Kenneth; sister, Christine Wells; and brother-in-law, Joe Riley.
A private family service for Cathy will be held. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI assisted the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.