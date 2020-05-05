October 30, 1930 - April 30, 2020
Armstong Creek, WI -- Catherine R. (Wastak) Klescewski, affectionately known as "Mrs. K" & "Grandma K", 89, of Armstrong Creek, Wis., passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was born October 30, 1930, in Cicero, Illinois, daughter of the late Andrew and Josephine (Bajorinas) Wastak. Catherine grew up in Cicero and graduated from St. Anthony's High School. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Loyola University, and later her Bachelor of Science in Health and Masters in Nursing. As a young, registered nurse, she worked at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, where she received a "Letter of Reference" from one of the Mayo Brothers. Catherine was united in marriage to Chester Klescewski on November 10, 1956 in Cicero, Illinois. During their marriage, they traveled extensively through Europe, living in Germany for a period of time. In 1966 they settled in Beloit, WI, where Catherine worked at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Chester and Catherine retired to Armstrong Creek, WI in 1991, making this their final home. Chester preceded her in death on April 25, 2001.
Catherine enjoyed traveling, crocheting, fishing, hunting, and especially time spent with her family and friends. She also enjoyed eating pizza and painting one fingernail for each win of the Green Bay Packers during football season. Catherine stayed in touch with the many friends she had made over the years, by writing letters and calling frequently. She had a special place in her heart for veterans and served as past president of the VFW Auxiliary and on the D.A.V. Auxiliary Board. Catherine served on the Goodman-Armstrong Creek School Board.
Survivors include her daughter, Josephine (Ted) Diedrich, and their children: Michael (Karen) Diedrich, Paul (Heidi) Diedrich, Kathryn (Ryan) Letsch, and Jennifer Diedrich; her son, Chester Klescewski Jr. and his children: Diane (John) Williams, Chester (Britney) Klescewski III, Raquel (David) Klescewski; and two great-grandchildren, Sophia Williams and Kali Diedrich; her sibling, Sr. Grace Carol Wastak; her nephew, Andrew Wastak III, and several other special nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband Chet, Catherine was preceded in death by her brother, Andrew Wastak.
Private funeral ceremonies will be held with Fr. Timothy Brandt to officiate. Final resting place will be in Pine Hill Cemetery, Armstrong Creek. Because of the current situation, a Celebration of her life will be held at a later date. You may leave a condolence or tribute for Catherine's family online at www.JacobsFuneralHomes.com.
The family has chosen the Jacobs Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Iron Mountain, Mich., to honor Catherine's legacy of life.
