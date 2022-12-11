Catherine "Kay" Thomas

October 3, 1930 - December 7, 2022 Beloit, WI - Catherine "Kay" Thomas, 92, of Beloit, WI died on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.

She was born on October 3, 1930 in Janesville, WI, the daughter of Harold and Myrtle (Husen) Boos. Kay was a 1948 graduate of Janesville High School. She married Gerald Thomas on May 12, 1962 in St. Mary's Catholic Church, Janesville, WI. He predeceased her on May 4, 1992.

