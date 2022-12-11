October 3, 1930 - December 7, 2022 Beloit, WI - Catherine "Kay" Thomas, 92, of Beloit, WI died on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
She was born on October 3, 1930 in Janesville, WI, the daughter of Harold and Myrtle (Husen) Boos. Kay was a 1948 graduate of Janesville High School. She married Gerald Thomas on May 12, 1962 in St. Mary's Catholic Church, Janesville, WI. He predeceased her on May 4, 1992.
Prior to raising children she was employed by Merchant's Savings Bank and Bank of Janesville. She still talked about her years working at the bank with pride. She was a devoted member of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church and loved attending weekly mass and volunteering there. As a bridge club member for over 50 years she made many wonderful friends.
Kay's greatest joy was her family, being a Mom, Gram and Great Gram. She was always happy to gather her family at holidays where many traditions are still followed. She felt especially blessed this Thanksgiving because almost everyone was together. As a mom and grandma, she loved talking to each of us on the phone catching up on our lives or just listening when we needed an ear or advice. Her kind and loving presence will be missed the most.
Kay was a true sports enthusiast. Her love of sports started when her children competed in high school. They always knew she would be in the bleachers cheering them on. In more recent years she watched her grandchildren whenever possible. Kay always loved basketball, football and golf but learned to follow volleyball, hockey, soccer and dance competitions when her grandkids started those sports. She loved the Badgers and the Packers but could quote stats and player names from dozens of college and professional teams.
Kay's other passions were reading, scratch tickets and days at the casino a few times a year with friends. She only ever played the nickel or dime slots, but she always said it was more about spending the day together with those special friends.
Survivors include her children, John (Mary) Thomas of Bolingbrook, IL, Sandy (Rich) Fischer of Deerfield, WI, Jackie (Stuart) Keith of Mazomanie, WI, and Terri (David) Dieter of Naperville, IL; grandchildren, Catherine (Alyson Beckham) Thomas, Joe (Maggie) Thomas, Maggie (Andrew) Wille, Colleen Thomas, Jenn (Michael) Zweifel, Jordan, Jayme, and Julia Fischer, Miranda and Nolan Keith, Taylor and Sydney Dieter; great grandchildren, Grayson, Jax and Peyton Wille, Ainsley Zweifel, Margot Thomas, and Harleigh Beckham; sister, Mary Ann Venable of Janesville, WI; many nieces, nephews, and close friends.
She was predeceased by her parents; grandson, Joshua Fischer; brother, Harry Boos; sister, Jean Mies; and sister-in-law, June Hart.
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 15, 2022 in the Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 2222 Shopiere Rd., Beloit, WI, with Fr. Michael Resop officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Thabor Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service Thursday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be given to Beloit Memorial Hospital or the American Heart Association.