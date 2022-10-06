Catherine Jane MacNees

January 24, 1934 - October 5, 2022 Orfordville, WI - Catherine Jane MacNees, 88, Orfordville, passed away at Our House Memory Care, Janesville, Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

Catherine was born January 24, 1934, in L'Anse, Michigan, daughter of the late George John and Anna Maria (Hosking) Paquin.

To plant a tree in memory of Catherine MacNees as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you