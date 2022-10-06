January 24, 1934 - October 5, 2022 Orfordville, WI - Catherine Jane MacNees, 88, Orfordville, passed away at Our House Memory Care, Janesville, Wednesday, October 5, 2022.
Catherine was born January 24, 1934, in L'Anse, Michigan, daughter of the late George John and Anna Maria (Hosking) Paquin.
She enjoyed gardening, cooking, sewing, and painting. Catherine loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Catherine is survived by her children: Julie Cable of Sapulpa, Okla., Ronda (Doug) Mahar of Wheaton, Ill., Carol "Cookie" Guetschow of Urbandale, Iowa, Sue (Dave) Draves of Orfordville; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and sister: Dorothy (Donald) Paschal, Richlands, North Carolina.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, Ronald Guetschow and Gordon Earl MacNees; sons, Gordon Lee MacNees, Ronald (Buddy) MacNees, David Guetschow; sisters, Ruth Morrel, Margaret (Marmie) Daniels, Carol Lindgren, Joyce McCain and John (Dick) Paquin.
A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, October 10, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Orfordville Lutheran Church, Orfordville with Pastor Tom Kreis officiating. Visitation will take place on Monday,October 10, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at the church.
Private Burial will be in Orfordville Lutheran Cemetery.
Newcomer Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, Orfordville is assisting the family.