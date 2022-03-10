Beloit, WI - Catherine F. Renteria, 76, of Beloit passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at home. Born February 4, 1946, in Pocahontas, Arkansas, the daughter of Avery and Dollie (Mills) Moore. Catherine retired from Birds Eye Foods, Darien, Wisconsin, in 2011 where she worked alongside her sister, Mary, for many years. Catherine was a longtime member of Good News Christian Center. She enjoyed bowling throughout her life. Catherine loved her family dearly and never missed a meal out with all of them. She especially enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survived by her children, Kerri Contreras, Kelli Hernandez, Kathi Montes and Daniel (Maggie) Foulker; 10 grandchildren; 10 great- grandchildren; siblings, Ruby Smith, John (Nancy) Moore, Sr. and Kenneth (Shannon) Moore; and she loved all her nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, siblings, Don Moore, Polly Brandt, Jack Moore, Jim Moore, Juanita Willard and most recently, Mary Phelps. Catherine's family would like to give a big thank you to Mercy Hospice, with a very special thank you to Amy RN, Becky RN, Kirstin Foulker and Amanda Foulker.
Memorial service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, March 14, 2022 at Rosman Funeral Home, with visitation starting at noon. To express online condolences, please visit: www.rosmanfuneralhome.com. 364-4477
