Catherine A. Oswald

May 3, 1951 - October 8, 2022 South Beloit, IL - Catherine Anne "Cathy" Oswald, 71, of South Beloit, IL, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at home, surrounded by family.

She was born on May 3, 1951, in Moline, IL, the daughter of Richard and Natalie (Quaas) Upp. Cathy graduated from Lutheran Hospital School of Nursing. She married Lynn Oswald on October 14, 1972, at Faith Lutheran Church in Moline, IL. He predeceased her on April 29, 2018.

