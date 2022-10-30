Catherine A. Oswald

May 3, 1951 - October 8, 2022 South Beloit, IL - Catherine Anne "Cathy" Oswald, 71, of South Beloit, IL, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at home, surrounded by family.
She was born on May 3, 1951, in Moline, IL, the daughter of Richard and Natalie (Quaas) Upp. Cathy graduated from Lutheran Hospital School of Nursing. She married Lynn Oswald on October 14, 1972, at Faith Lutheran Church in Moline, IL. He predeceased her on April 29, 2018.
Cathy gave generously of her time, talent, and faith throughout life. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and served the community soup lunch ministry for many years. Born with a caring heart, Cathy became a Registered Nurse and touched the lives of many during her career as a nurse in the Harlem School District, retiring in 2008. She loved travel, gardening, and the company of her family and close friends. Those closest to Cathy will remember fondly the lighthearted warmth she added to every meal, every gathering, and every interaction.
Survivors include her brothers Rick (Angie) Upp of San Clemente, CA, and Gary (Deb) Upp of Little Rock, AR; sons, Jason (Missy) Oswald of Edgerton, WI, and David (Lindsey) Oswald of South Beloit, IL, and her beloved grandchildren, Brianne, Avery, Jack, and Gemma, along with many nieces and nephews. Peter McDermott of Moline, IL also survives Cathy, having lovingly packed her last three years of life with treasured memories of travel, golf, visits to friends new and old, and shared family holidays.
A Visitation of Remembrance for Cathy will be held from 11:00 until 1:00 p.m., with a memorial service immediately thereafter on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 617 St. Lawrence Ave., Beloit, WI. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.