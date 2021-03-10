Oconomowoc, WI - Caryl Hines passed away peacefully on February 24, 2021 at Azura Memory Care in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin at the age of 84. Caryl was born in Milwaukee, the daughter of Walter and Irma Kuehn. She grew up in Whitefish Bay, attended Purdue University and graduated from UCLA with a degree in Home Economics. Pennsylvania and West Virginia were home prior to settling in Beloit to raise her family.
Caryl was an avid volunteer for Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, Morgan Elementary school, First Congregational Church and active in several women's groups: PEO, Intermediate Women's Club, Topical Review, bridge groups and dance aerobics. She was a social lady who enjoyed lunch out with her friends and a Bloody Mary or glass of wine!
Caryl loved spending summers at her family cottage on Upper Nashotah Lake in Oconomowoc. Many fond memories were made entertaining friends and watching first her children and then grandchildren grow up to love the lake as much as she did.
Caryl is survived by her brother Ken (Barb), ex-husband Larry, daughter Amy (Jeff), son Andy (Kim), grandchildren Ryan (Brittney), Alex, Connor, Lauren and Kierra and great-grandchildren Payson and Haelynn.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at North Pointe Terrace Assisted Living, Azura Memory Care and St. Croix Hospice for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Congregational Church of Beloit or the Alzheimer's Association.
A private family service will be held at Wisconsin Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life service will be held at First Congregational Church 801 Bushnell St. Beloit, WI on Thursday, March 18. Visitation with the family will be from 10-11 a.m. followed by a short service at 11:00.