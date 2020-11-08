October 10, 1950 - November 7, 2020
Beloit, WI - Cary D. Austin, 70, of Beloit, WI, died Saturday, November 7, 2020 in Delavan Health Services.
He was born October 10, 1950 in Black River Falls, WI, the son of Dale and Betty (Dignin) Austin. Cary was a 1969 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. He married Julie Wisen on July 2, 1977 in Central Christian Church, Beloit, WI.
Cary was employed by Fairbanks Morse. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. Cary was a Green Bay Packer fan.
Survivors include his wife, Julie; children, Aaron (Nancy) Austin of Beloit, WI, and Emily (Jayson) Meyers of Chippewa Falls, WI; grandchildren, Allison and Aidan; and sister, Cindy (Tom) Clark of TX.
He was predeceased by his parents, two brothers, Bobby and Dan Austin.
Private burial will be held for Cary. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
