Carolyn I. Kennedy

February 18, 1949 - March 4, 2023 South Beloit, IL - Carolyn Irene Kennedy, 74, of South Beloit, IL, died on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Azura Memory Care, Clinton, WI.

She was born on February 18, 1949 in Viroqua, WI, the daughter of Edwin and Evelyn (Kolbo) Ottum. Carolyn was a 1967 graduate of Brookwood High School in Ontario, WI and attended the Western Wisconsin Technical Institute where she received her Medical Secretary degree. She married David Kennedy on July 27, 1975 in Beloit, WI. He predeceased her on September 23, 2018.

