Carolyn I. Kennedy

February 18, 1949 - March 4, 2023 South Beloit, IL - Carolyn Irene Kennedy, 74, of South Beloit, IL, died on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Azura Memory Care, Clinton, WI.
She was born on February 18, 1949 in Viroqua, WI, the daughter of Edwin and Evelyn (Kolbo) Ottum. Carolyn was a 1967 graduate of Brookwood High School in Ontario, WI and attended the Western Wisconsin Technical Institute where she received her Medical Secretary degree. She married David Kennedy on July 27, 1975 in Beloit, WI. He predeceased her on September 23, 2018.
Carolyn was formerly employed by the Beloit Memorial Hospital and then Beloit Public Schools as a school nurse secretary. She returned to Beloit Memorial Hospital as a medical record transcriber for over 30 years, retiring in 2014. She was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Beloit, WI and the Sons of Norway Lodge 544 in Janesville, WI. Carolyn enjoyed taking trips to Monroe on Sundays after church, visiting family in Ontario, WI, and especially traveling to Israel and Norway. She also enjoyed gardening, going to the Janesville Botanical Gardens, and attending auctions.
Survivors include her children; Jeffrey Kennedy of South Beloit, IL and Kristin Kennedy of Beloit, WI; brothers, Blaine (Joyce) Ottum of La Crosse, WI, Russel (Barb) Ottum of Westby, WI, Kenneth Ottum, Nordahl Ottum both of Ontario, WI, Norman Ottum of Tomah, WI, and Elvin (Myrna) Ottum of Kendall, WI; sister-in-law, Linda Ottum of Onalaska, WI; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents and brother, Mylan Ottum.
A Memorial Service for Carolyn will be at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, 2023 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor Tony Dusso officiating. Visitation of remembrance will be from 3:30 p.m. until the time of service Sunday in the funeral home.
Memorials in her name will be established at a later date.