November 2, 1936 - May 8, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Carolyn Hallock Hansen, 83, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 in her home while in prayer with her friends. She was born on November 2, 1936 in Catskill, NY, the second of four children and only daughter of Cecil and Betsy (Miller) Hallock. Carolyn attended first through sixth grades in Rocky Store, a one room country school where her grandfather, Charles Hallock had been an original trustee. She was a 1953 graduate of Cozsackie Athens Central High School. Carolyn attended Syracuse University on a Regents Scholarship, receiving her degree in Music Education in 1957. She married Carl Balson in 1958 and moved to Beloit that year. She also lived in Williamsburg, VA and Albany, NY before moving back to Beloit again. Carolyn received a degree in Accounting from Blackhawk Technical College in 1974 and her MBA from UW Whitewater in 1984. Carolyn later married Howard Hansen on September 1, 1984 in Syracuse, NY. He predeceased her on June 30, 1997.
Throughout her life, Carolyn was an active volunteer and member of many civic and social organizations. She was an active member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Beloit, WI. Carolyn worked as an accountant for Janesville Auto Transit, Caritas, Voluntary Action Center and St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Carolyn was one of the founders and first treasurer of the Women's Fund of the Stateline Community Foundation of Beloit.
Survivors include her children, Janet Balson of Medford, OR and Sally Balson of Madison, WI; stepdaughter, Kris Hansen of Elmhurst, IL, granddaughter, Elizabeth Balson of Madison, WI; brothers, Larry (Faye) Hallock and Robert (Ann) Hallock both of Hannacroix, NY; sister-in-law, Doris Hallock of Hannacroix, NY; niece, Rachel; nephew Eric. She was predeceased by her parents; son, Dan Balson; stepson, Steven Hansen; youngest brother, Pete; and first husband, Carl Balson.
A memorial service to be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church of Beloit after the current pandemic. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. Memorials may be given in Carolyn's name to the Women's Fund of Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin, https://cfsw.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create?funit_id=1963. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
