September 23, 1944 - March 8, 2023 Clinton, WI - Carolyn Ann Biesma, age 78, died Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Willowick in Clinton. She was born September 23, 1944, to Edward and Grace (Nagel) Mesman in Springfield, South Dakota. Carolyn married Harlan Biesma on June 18, 1965, in Springfield, South Dakota. She baked pies at the Clinton Kitchen for many years. Carolyn loved to quilt and possessed an artistic eye for colors. She enjoyed time with family and grandchildren and will be greatly missed. She will be remembered for her sense of humor and desire to make you laugh.
She is survived by her husband, Harlan; her children, Wanda (Mike) Playter, Wanitta (Jeff) Charnon, Carla (Marty) Karrels, Connie (Scott) Kinstler; Grandchildren, Seth, Benjamin, Hannah, Samuel, Steven, Jacob, Emma, Claire, Caleb, Brianna, Alex, Garret; great grandchildren, Naya, Coen, Cade, and Arya; her sister, Edna Schut and her brother, John (Barb) Mesman.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Elma, and brother-in-laws Jake Hiemstra and Harlan Schut.
We would like to thank the staff at Willowick for the care they gave our mother.
Carolyn's Funeral Service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 13, 2023, at EMMANUEL REFORMED CHURCH, 319 East Street, Clinton, with Rev. Chad Strabbing officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow the service in the Clinton Cemetery. All are welcome to join the family at church after the burial for lunch and fellowship. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared on our website.