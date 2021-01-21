February 10, 1940 - January 17, 2021
Janesville, WI - Carole V. Love, 80, of Janesville, WI, died Sunday, January 17, 2021 in Beloit Memorial Hospital.
She was born February 10, 1940 in Fort Atkinson, WI, the daughter of Francis and Virginia (Steiner) Benoy. Carole was a graduate of Fort Atkinson High School. She married George W. Love on June 13, 1959 in Fort Atkinson, WI. He predeceased her on December 26, 2019.
Carole was formerly employed by Fairbanks Morse. She was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church.
Survivors include daughters, Vicki Love of Beloit, WI, and Connie (Bryan) Ripplinger of Janesville, WI; grandchildren, Rebecca Phillips, Rachel Goutcher, Rainee Ripplinger, Rosie Ripplinger and Amanda (Cory) Smith; great grandchildren, Ares, Damien and Haley Phillips, Keegan, Logan and Cole Goutcher and Leo Wagner; sisters and brothers, Peggy Maragio of Madison, WI, Gilbert (Jeanette) Benoy of Ft. Atkinson, WI, Tom Benoy and Susan (Ron) Dale of AZ; and brother-in-law, Jim Love of FL.
She was predeceased by her parents; daughter, Trudi; granddaughter, Raven Nicole Ripplinger; sisters, Sally Wolf, Shirley Steinike and Betty Manson; and brother-in-law, Bud Stenike.
Private family services will be held at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
A memorial will be established in Carole's name at a later date.
