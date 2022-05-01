Monroe, WI - Carole R. Klein, age 86, of Monroe, formerly of Beloit, died Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Monroe. Carole was born on October 2, 1935 in East Chicago, Indiana, the daughter of William Lee and Eva L. (Gibson) Gillespie. She married Ronald E. Klein on March 23, 1957 in Lake County, Indiana. Carol and Ron lived in Beloit for over sixty years. She was employed at Beloit Corp for many years and at the age of 55 enrolled at UW Whitewater to pursue a degree in English Literature. She attended The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Beloit and enjoyed reading and studying. Carole's, granddaughter, Caitlin Robinson, provided exceptional care these last few weeks.
She is survived by three children, William (Kimberly) Klein of Monroe, Charles (Natalia) Klein of Texas, Anne M. Klein of Necedah; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald, on Feb. 26, 2021; her parents; and a sister, Kathryn.
Cremation rites will be accorded and no services will be held. The NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, Monroe, is assisting the family. Condolences to the family can be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net
