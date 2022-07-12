Carol L. Whitney

Beloit, WI - Carol LuZann Whitney, 83, of Beloit, went home to be with her Saviour with a smile on her face on July 7, 2022. She's now rejoicing that she's absent from the body, present with the Lord! "Absent from the body, present with the Lord." 2 Corinthians 5:8 Born June 13, 1939 in Austin, MN, the daughter of Fred & Jeanette (Johnson) Everson. Carol accepted Jesus into her heart as a child at St Olaf Lutheran Church. Carol married Wesley Whitney on June 17, 1961. They were married 51 years before he passed away. They attended Christian Assemblies, Faith Baptist Church, People's Church, Beloit Gospel Hall & Berean Baptist Church, at all of which she taught Sunday School, which was her lifelong career goal since childhood. Later in life, Carol enjoyed working in retail, especially at JCPenney. She loved Jesus, children, nature & animals & with great joy, was able to spend her last birthday at the zoo! Carol resided at Green Knolls (The Bay) the last few years of her life & thoroughly enjoyed the staff, residents & being very involved in activities there. Carol always had a smile on her face & found the good in every situation!
Survived by her daughter, Sue; granddaughter, Cassidy; bonus granddaughter, Shannon Kosak and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Wesley, son, Nathan, son-in-law, Todd Namminga and brother, Larry Everson.
Memorial service will be at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022 at Berean Baptist Church, Beloit, with visitation starting at 5:00 p.m. Private family burial at Eastlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Beloit Regional Hospice or Berean Baptist Church. Rosman Funeral Home assisted the family. To express online condolences, please visit: www.rosmanfuneralhome.com. 364-4477