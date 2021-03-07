January 18, 1938 - March 6, 2021
Beloit, WI - Carol L. Sumpter, 83, of Beloit, WI, died on Saturday, March 6, 2021 in her home.
She was born on January 18, 1938 in Avon Township, WI, the daughter of Edward and Helen (Bussey) Gilbertson. Carol was a graduate of Orfordville High School. She married Wayne Sumpter on July 2, 1955 in Rockton, IL.
Carol was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and looked forward to babysitting her grandchildren. She loved to write stories, had a green thumb and treasured her flowers and plants. Carol enjoyed sitting out on her deck amongst her flowers, watching the hummingbirds and other wildlife. She was a tremendous cook, always tried new recipes, and enjoyed having small dinner parties with her nieces and nephews. Carol loved dogs, had many of her own including Cleo and Molly and enjoyed babysitting her grand dogs, Fudge, Tommy, and Buford. She hand-quilted over 200 baby blankets and donated them to various organizations throughout Rock County.
Survivors include her husband, Wayne; children, James Sumpter of Loves Park, IL, Jeffrey (Tara) Sumpter and Jason (Lynne) Sumpter both of Janesville, WI; grandchildren, Sheriden, Grant (Aubrey), Ben; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents and sister, June (Omer) Rowland.
A Funeral Service for Carol will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Reverend Gene Van Galder officiating. Visitation of remembrance will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday in the funeral home. Social distancing and face mask are required.
