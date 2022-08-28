October 10, 1942 - August 24, 2022
Clinton, WI - Carol Jean Schenck, 79, of Clinton, WI, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 in her home.
Clinton, WI - Carol Jean Schenck, 79, of Clinton, WI, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 in her home.
She was born on October 10, 1942 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Franklin and Clara (Bennett) McDowell. Carol was a 1961 Nekoosa High School graduate. She married Marlin E. Schenck in May of 1965. He predeceased her on February 11, 2013.
Carol loved holidays, gardening, planting flowers, feeding animals and the birds. She liked doing cross word puzzles, watching soap operas and westerns. Carol was a fan of all Wisconsin sports teams, especially the Green Bay Packers. She also enjoyed going to Carver-Roehl Park in Clinton.
Survivors include her children, Pamela (Larry) Berger of Clinton, WI, Jerry (Pam) Schenck of South Beloit, IL, Cheryl (Tom) Keller of Clinton, WI and Amber (fiancé, Brian Malone) Schenck of Clinton, WI; grandchildren, Brandon and Travis Berger, Heather (Andres) Perez, Kristin Schenck, Daniel (Amber), Ashley (Nate Furhman) and Courtney (fiancé, Logan Schelby) Keller; step grandchildren, Sean Fieser and Courtney (Mike) Harris; great grandchildren, Kayleigh and Ellyse Schenck, Gabe Zimmerman, Berkley Keller, Jaxson and Emersyn Perez; siblings, Shirley Czappa, Kay (Mike) Hanneman and Keith (Laurie) McDowell; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Marlin Schenck; sister, Sylvia Koran; cousin, Barb Downing; brothers and sisters-in-law; and aunt, Ethel.
A Visitation of Remembrance for Carol will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. There will also be a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 in the funeral home. A Private Graveside Service will be held at Bethel Cemetery.
Memorials in her name made to the family would be appreciated.
Online condolences and a live streaming of the service may be viewed at www.daleymurphywisch.com.
