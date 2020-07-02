August 27,1943 - Noveber 5, 2019
York, SC -- Carol Jean Knull, 76, of York, SC, died on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in York, SC.
She was born on August 27, 1943 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of William and Florence (Van Galder) Carlson. Carol attended Shopiere Congregational Church as a youth and was a 1961 graduate of Clinton High School. Carol married Carl Devlin on October 15, 1966 while living in California before returning to Beloit, WI. Together they had two sons, Bryce and Erik Devlin. She later married James "Jim" Knull on May 1, 1973.
Carol joined McCleary's Corporation in 1977 and remained 25 years as a dedicated employee, where she made lifelong friends. In 2002, she moved to Sebring, FL where she enjoyed working in the deli at Wal-Mart for 15 years before retiring in 2017. Carol loved family, friends, bowling, cooking, crafting, singing and playing dice games.
Survivors include her sons; 11 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; a sister; many nieces; nephews; cousins; and lifelong friends.
A Service of Remembrance will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI.
Family and friends are welcome to a gathering with refreshments immediately after the service at Turtle Town Public Center, 6916 S. Co. Rd. J, Beloit, WI. to reminisce, support each other and of course, just chat. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
