Carol Jean (Crary) Hatch

June 2, 1944 - April 22, 2023 Beloit, WI - Carol Jean Hatch (Crary), 78, of Beloit, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones.
Carol was born on June 2, 1944, in Beloit, Wisconsin to Mark Bernard and Edna May (Jero) Crary.
Carol met and later married James Boyd Hatch on August 13, 1965, and together they shared ten children. Carol had 32 grandchildren, 80 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren and a host of many others who called her grandma.
Carol was well respected in the restaurant community of Beloit. For more than 50 years, Carol dedicated her time and talent to providing delicious meals for her family, friends, and patrons. Carol was an individual who was passionate about her family, animals, and classic country music. She always appreciated bringing her loved ones together and her final words of advice were to stay connected and to take care of each other. Carol's Christmas Village was a beloved tradition that she shared with her family for over 30 years and it even garnered her recognition in the local newspaper.
Carol is survived by her children, Dawn (William) Gross, Paula (Robert) Cary, Loretta Hatch, James (Janet) Hatch, Lessie (Keith) Perkins, and Shari Scott; sisters, Pam (Clayton) Woods, Eleanor (Arnold) Barrs, and Esther Ames; brothers, Roger (Sandy) Crary, and Robert (Linda) Crary. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Mark and Edna Crary; husband, James B. Hatch; children, Michell Hatch-Lamendola, Brenda Hatch-Amato, Darren Hatch, and Keith Hatch; brothers, Raymond Crary, and Ronald Crary; and her great friend, Alice.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation for Carol on Saturday, April 29th, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. At 12:00 p.m. a formal funeral service will begin followed by a processional and graveside burial service at Floral Lawn Cemetery in South Beloit, Illinois. A luncheon in Carol's honor will be held afterwards. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com
