Carol Jean (Crary) Hatch

June 2, 1944 - April 22, 2023 Beloit, WI - Carol Jean Hatch (Crary), 78, of Beloit, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones.

Carol was born on June 2, 1944, in Beloit, Wisconsin to Mark Bernard and Edna May (Jero) Crary.

