Carol J. Scott

November 9, 1946 - July 2, 2021
South Beloit, IL - Carol Jean Scott, 74, of South Beloit, IL, passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021 at Fair Oaks HealthCare Center, South Beloit, IL.
She was born November 9, 1946 in Rockford, IL, the daughter of Theodore and Edna (Champion) Knapp. She married Robert Scott on June 27, 1970. He predeceased her on February 15, 1995.
Carol was a homemaker and was known as the "Neighborhood Mom". She loved talking and telling stories of growing up on the farm, Sunday family get togethers of card playing and as the kids grew up they continued the tradition of Sunday family dinners. She enjoyed board games and card games with the grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Tana Scott, Chad (Amanda) Scott, and Sheila (Chuck Shain) Newland; grandchildren, Madison (Justin Knies) Scheel, Cheyenne Newland, Savannah Newland, Salem (Shane Parfrey) Newland, Kyle (Ashley Martin) Otto and Hunter Otto; great grandchildren, Leala Newland, Aubrey Scheel and Evelyn Parfrey; brother, Teddy (Marge) Knapp; sister, Bev Dowda; many nieces and nephews.
Carol was predeceased by her parents, Ted and Edna Knapp; in-laws, Ervin "Scotty" and Elizabeth "Betty" Scott; brother, Dave Knapp and special cousins, Eddie and Barb Garner.
Funeral service for Carol will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit. Burial will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday in the funeral home.