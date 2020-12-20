Carol J. Hartman

December 19, 2020
Milton, WI - Milton - Carol J. (Newnham) Hartman, 80, formally of Hanover, WI, died Saturday, December 19, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, WI.
Carol was born September 8, 1940 in South Beloit, IL, the daughter of Leslie and Hazel (Jordon) Newnham. She married Duane Hartman on August 22, 1959, in Beloit. Duane died in June 2001.
Carol and Duane farmed in the Hanover area for over 40 years where they raised their 5 sons. Carol enjoyed her Sunday drives with Duane, Christmas lights and times with her children and grandchildren. Carol was a past survivor of cancer, heart attack, stroke and Covid-19. Carol was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hanover.
Carol is survived by five sons, Rick (Mary Kuehne) Hartman of Janesville, Kent (Janet) Hartman of Fort Wayne, IN, Russell (Tammy Fisher) Hartman of Beloit, Keith (Julie) Hartman of Janesville and Mike (Amy Badertscher) Hartman of Janesville; two sisters, Marlys Smith of Summertown, TN, Myra Sorrow of McConnelsville, Ohio, one brother, Leslie (Helen) Newnham of Middlesboro, KY; daughter-in-law, Patti Hartman of Janesville; 11 grandchildren, Duane Hartman of Westfield, WI, Erica (Tyler) Schlatter of Leesburg, VA, Josh (Erynn) Hartman of Buffalo, WY, Abigail (Adam Kumlien) Hartman of Janesville, Nate (Mylissa) Hartman of Brodhead, Andria (Jordan Shreffler) Cleveland of Beloit, Derek (Jenn) Hartman of Fort Wayne, IN, Ariana Chaney of Coto de Caza, CA, Tailor (Savanna Grayless) Hartman of Cross Plains, WI, Sierra Hartman of Beloit, and Devon Hartman of Mankato, MN along with 9 great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents and husband, Carol is preceded by her sister, Beverly Larson, her brother Ivan Newnham, and grandson, Andy Hartman.
Funeral services will be held at 2pm on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 with visitation from 1pm-2pm prior to service at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 8212 High Street, Hanover, WI with Pastor Guy Vogel officiating. Burial will be in Plymouth Cemetery.
Memorial may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church of Hanover, WI or Milton Senior Living, 600 West Sunset Drive, Milton, WI.
Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill is assisting the family. (608) 879-2333