Carol Genz

July 6, 1936 - August 12, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Carol Markgraf Genz became an angel in heaven on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. She was the second daughter born to Clarence and Maxine (Crouch) Markgraf on July 6, 1936. Carol upon her death was 84 years of age. She was born on the farm located in Glendale Township, Monroe County, WI. Her early years were spent on the farm, until the untimely death of her mother in June of 1942. Then the family became rental farmers, and moved frequently until her high school years. Carol attended various elementary rural schools, a graduate of Elroy High School, attended Juneau County Teachers College to receive a two year teaching certificate, University of Wisconsin, La Crosse and University of Wisconsin, Whitewater to receive her Bachelor of Education Degree with an English Teaching Minor, and Minors in Science and Fine Arts. Teaching positions held were in Turner Township-Beloit, City of Beloit and Juneau County. Her life was spent as a writer, model, mother, landlord, teacher and a worldwide traveler. She held a real Estate Broker's license, was a small business counselor, and a Notary Public.
She was a member of the American Association of University Women of Beloit, where she served as vice president and president. The research/Projects Endowment presented a Name Grant in her honor in 1981. She served on Our Savior's Lutheran Church Board for six years and the Parish Education Board. A former loan officer for the Wisconsin Women Credit Union, Delegate to the 1897 Lt. Governor Small Business Conference. Carol was a founding member of the Women Entrepreneurs Rock Valley and won the President's Award in 1991. She also served the group as president and on the state board. In 2007 WWE presented her a honorary membership. Carol also supported many local organizations which consisted of Junior Women, American Legion 48, PTA Easter Seal Drive and many others.
She is survived by her son, Mitchell Genz; her daughter, Melissa Genz; her granddaughter, Brianna; her sister, Joyce Evans; many nieces and nephews and a host of friends too numerous to mention. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Clarice.
Carol's Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020 OUR SAVIOR'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 749 Bluff Street, Beloit with Rev. Tony Dusso officiating. Friends will be received on Wednesday August 19, 2020 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. There will be NO Visitation on Thursday. Burial will follow the funeral at Floral Lawns Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Genz family on our website.
A special thanks to be given to the caring staff of Marquardt Hospice; the staff and volunteers of Beloit Meals on Wheels; and the care and support of Dr. Stephen R. Rudisill and his staff.