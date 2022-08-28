Carol Ann (Schultz) Davis

March 2, 1937 - August 17, 2022
Louisville, KY
Carol Ann Davis, daughter of Edward and Hazel Schultz passed away at Baptist Healthcare in Louisville Kentucky on August 17th of 2022.
Carol Davis was born March 2, 1937 in Beloit Wisconsin. She married Gerald Davis Sept. 25, 1954.
She is preceded in death by her husband Gerald Davis Sr. Her parents, Hazel and Edward Schultz, her uncle, John Schultz, her in laws Gerald and Elenore Rayner, her grandson, Gerald C. Davis lll. She is survived by her 5 children Edward (Deb) Davis, Linda Draeving-Hammack, Lena McClellan, Jerry Davis (Lisa) and Bryan (Robin) Davis. Carol was also loved and cherished by her 17 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. Carol is survived by her brother John Schultz and two sisters Billie Ferger and Diane Simplot.
Carol was an active member of St. Paul's in Beloit Wisconsin prior to moving to Louisville Kentucky. After moving to Louisville, Carol was a very active member in her new church, Middletown Christian. Here she continued her faith by going to Sunday school, and she also joined the Frisky Bible study group. Carol also helped her dearest friend, Hattie Downs with her ministry in Middletown retirement home. Carol enjoyed crocheting, she would make blankets for our veterans and also for the homeless.
She loved to crochet baby hats and blanket to be given to newborn babies. Carol kept extra gloves, scarves and blankets in the car, and would stop the car if she saw anyone who looked like they needed a little extra help. I'm sure they were surprised when they found a 5 dollar bill in the fingers of the gloves, 'so they could get a hot cup of coffee'. She was a Disciple of God, and lived her life loving and honoring our God. Carol was loved and will be missed by many.
A celebration of her live will be held at a later date.
