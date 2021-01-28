January 24, 2021
Beloit, WI - Carol Ann Hutchison, 86, of Beloit, Wisconsin, passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Aurora St Luke's Hospital in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Carol was born in Janesville, Wisconsin to Arthur and Evelyn (Knapp) Miller. Carol grew up in a large family with many siblings, and she graduated from Beloit Memorial High, Class of 1952.
Carol worked at Fairbanks Morse until retirement and was actively involved in her church and the food pantry. Her relationship with God has been growing since 1970, and she found a wonderful community of faith at Cornerstone Church. She will be remembered as someone with a heart for the Lord Jesus Christ and her family, and a strength for helping others.
Carol was an excellent cook and loved sharing her talent. She was happy to walk, shop, and rarely missed Jeopardy or The Wheel of Fortune. In her younger years she was a serious bowler and even drove a stock car! Through all of her ventures, her proudest accomplishment was raising her boys and being an involved mother, grandmother, and guiding light to the family she established.
Carol will be sadly missed by her five sons, Larry (Cindy) of Castle Rock, CO, Jeff (Judy) of Beloit, WI, Curt (Sonya) of Merino, CO, Steve (Vicki) of Beloit, WI, and Keith (Barb) of Mt. Horeb, WI; 15 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; and 4 great great grandchildren. She is further survived by her siblings, Donna, Tom (Norma), Joyce, Terry (Steven), Laurie (Randy), and Robin; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Marilyn, Jerry, Jim, Barbara, and Mary.
Carol's Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday February 6, 2021 at Cornerstone Church of God, 322 Olympia Blvd, Beloit with Rev. Chris Eidridge officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in her name to Cornerstone Church. Please share a memory or condolence with the family on our website. Carol's service will be live streamed on our facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/brianmarkfh/
