Roscoe, IL - Carol A. Harkin, 81, of Roscoe, IL, passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. She was born July 24, 1940 in Mobile, Alabama, the daughter of Gunnard and Angeline Johnson. Carol graduated from East High School and started her first real estate office in Roscoe. She owned and managed several offices over the years and did licensing and training classes for many agents. She had several hobbies such as gardening, cryptograms, puzzles and loved cooking for all family gatherings. Carol loved traveling with her husband, Andy and stopping into the casino.
Carol is survived by her husband, Andy; children, Carrie (Dan) Buckett, William (Lenard) and Cindy Wallis-Groleau, Kelli (Marion) Harkin-Stanfel and Andrew (Betty) Harkin, Jr.; grandchildren, Jeremy Harkin, Jason (Jennifer) Graves, Nicole (Paul) Anderson, Christopher and Steven Groleau, Samantha (Matt) Malone, Alex (Sebastian) Hall, Julianna Harkin, Brittany and Sydney Stanfel; great-grandchildren, Skylor, Ian, Logan, Dominic, Troy, Brantley, Addalyn, Colt and Eloisea; sister, Janet Moyer; brother, George Johnson; many nieces and nephews; co-workers; clients and friends. Predeceased by her first husband, Mark J. Groleau; son, Marc J. Groleau; her parents; two sisters and great-great-grandchild, Nathen Graves.
Funeral service will be at 7:00pm with a visitation from 3:00pm until the service on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 in Honquest Family Funeral Chapel-Roscoe Chapel, 11342 Main Street, Roscoe, IL 61073.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the Mayo Clinic finding a cure for Muscular Dystrophy.
