Carmen (Rodriguez) "Little Great Grandma" Spencer

June 18, 1944 - August 5, 2021
Beloit, WI - Carmen Mercedes Spencer (Rodriguez) entered eternal life Thursday, August 5, 2021; preceded in death by her parents and son, Arnaldo Spencer (Nardy)
She was born June 18th, 1944 to Maximo and Juanita (Cardona) Rodriguez on her beautiful little island, Puerto Rico. Carmen married Donald L. Spencer (Janesville, WI) then moved to the Beloit area in the early 1970s. She worked at Caravilla and Testors Corporation. With a knack for agriculture, she loved fluttering around her garden, plants and flowers. Butterflies and Hummingbirds always brought a smile to her face. Caribbean, Country and Christian music moved her to dance and sing. Carmen was the definition of "crafty" and had miraculous quilting/sewing/crocheting/knitting skills. She shared her talents with those she loved as well as various charities by hand making gifts like quilts, bags, hats, pillows and much more. Her charming Spanish accent sometimes sparked misunderstandings that often ended with a good chuckle, leaving everlasting fond memories. Holding a great faith in God, her Pastor and loving church congregation were an important part of her life, as were her wonderful friends/neighbors. Carmen spent a lot of time with her cherished family in the months preceding her death which brought her much peace and happiness. She is dearly loved and greatly missed by everyone she touched.
Her Spirit is carried on by her three surviving children: Olga (Rich) Wisen, Adelaida Morales and Dianna (Steve) Byland (Spencer); nine dedicated grandchildren; nine adorable great-grandchildren; and two precious cats.
SERVICES on Saturday, August 21, 2021, 11a.m., at Redeemer Evangelical Covenant Church, 2500 Prairie Ave., Beloit, WI