Carlene J. Thompson

Beloit, WI - Carlene Jeannette Thompson, 71, of Beloit, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at home.
She was born on July 21, 1951 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Alfred and Myrtle (McGinnis) Coleman. Carlene was a 1969 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. She married Dennis Thompson on July 16, 1983.
Carlene was employed by several major tool companies in the state line area including, Regal Beloit, Regal Cutting Tools, National Twist, and North American Tool Co. She was known for her salesmanship and nurturing ways. Carlene was a member of Central Christian Church. She was someone whose belief was an example in the way she chose to live her life. Carlene loved to travel and enjoyed experiencing this land of freedom. Some of her trips include Hawaii, Alaska, New York, and New Orleans. She also loved fishing, cards and games with family and friends.
Survivors include her husband of 34 years, Dennis Thompson; children, Jennifer (Tim) La Rosa, Denise Thompson, Gregg (Theresa) Thompson, and Julie (Pete) Wyss; grandchildren, Samantha Cole, Izabel, Kelsey, and Morgan (Justin) La Rosa, Shawn (Lindsay) Carpenter, Liberty Wyss, Tyler (Hannah) Thompson and Aaron Thompson, Ashley (Josh) Reichard, Alissa Gitchel, and Jacob Rousseau; great grandchildren, Lilyonna, Weston, and Adaline; sister, Darlean Scott of Beloit; brother, Eugene (Karen) Coleman of Stoughton, WI; godsons and nephews, Sean Scott and Michael Cole; many nieces, other nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents; her strength and son, Paul "Tom" Cole II; brother, Gerald Coleman; sister, Joan Emma Church; mother-in-law, Ethel Thompson; brothers-in-law, Fred Church and Larry Scott; and sister-in-law, Carol Visgar.
A Memorial Service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 in Central Christian Church, 2460 Milwaukee Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor David Meding officiating. Visitation of remembrance will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.