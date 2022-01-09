Beloit, WI - Carla A. Williams age 67 of Beloit died Friday January 7, 2022. She was born April 7, 1954 to the late Roy and Patricia (Perkins) Torsini. Carla graduated from Beloit Memorial High School, class of 1972. She married Randall C. Williams on July 20, 1985 at Central Christian Church. He preceded her in death on January 17, 2021. Carla worked for Hormel for 30 years retiring on August 10, 2007. She enjoyed working seasonally at Williams Tree Farm in Rockton, IL. Carla also enjoyed her many gambling trips and rummaging with her husband, Randy. Her greatest love was her grandchildren and going to watch whatever sporting event they were playing.
She is survived by her two children, Stephanie Williams and Jarrod Williams, both of Janesville; her two grandchildren, Addison & Owen Miller of Janesville; her two sisters, Charmane (John) Petersen & Rhonda Cecka, both of Beloit; her two brothers in law, Richard "Rico" Williams of Beloit & Jeff (Sara) Williams of Shopiere; her sister in law, Sandy (Tom) Richmond of Appleton; and many nieces and nephews.
Carla was preceded in death by her loving husband Randy, her parents and her brother Rory Torsini.
Carla's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit with Chaplain Mark Maxted officiating. Friends will be received on Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again on Wednesday in the Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial to follow at Floral Lawns Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Beloit Regional Hospice. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.