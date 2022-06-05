Carl Witzack

Beloit, WI - Carl William Witzack, 69, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Alden Meadow Park in Clinton, WI.
He was born on December 15, 1952 in Milwaukee, WI, the son of Carl and Eileen (Collins) Witzack. Carl was a 1971 Beloit Catholic High School graduate. He was a Vietnam veteran of the United States Army. He married Judith Ann Jones on February 14, 1992 in Janesville, WI. She predeceased him on February 25, 2022.
Carl began his working career while in high school at Brill Jewelers. Following graduation, he was employed by Beloit Corporation and Prime Cast Foundry. He was one of the last ones to leave the Foundry prior to their closure. Carl then moved on to the Winnebago Foundry, followed by the Sharon Foundry but retired in 2014 after returning to the Winnebago Foundry. Growing up, he and many of the Keeler Avenue children had nothing but fond memories of playing at Turtle Creek. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Carl often could be found tinkering or building models.
Survivors include his children, Lynn Thiering of South Beloit, IL, Carleen (Jesse) Williams of Prairie Du Chien, Nicholas (Kerry) Dolph of Milwaukee, WI, Amy (Gary) Simplot of Monroe, WI, and Anthony (Michelle) Weirich of Beloit, WI; grandchildren, Austin Carter, Ethan Thiering, Dominic Thiering, Chelsea Henthorn, Samantha Wittwer, Erica (Adam) Anderson, Megan Chance, Chasity Ostenson and Jacob Ostenson; multiple great grandchildren; brothers, David Witzack of Avon, WI, Robert (Kathy) Witzack of Plymouth Township and Gary Witzack of Beloit, WI; sister, Nancy (Joseph) Green; and beloved dog and companion, Sammy.
Carl was predeceased by his parents; step father, Gordon Green; granddaughter, Cassandra Pozzani; and dog, Fred.
Visitation of Remembrance for Carl will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.