Carl R. Gaulke
October 12, 1955 - March 16, 2023

Lakeland, FL - Carl R. Gaulke, 67, passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Cares & Hospice Services, after a five-year long battle with lung cancer. He was born October 12, 1955, in Elkhorn, WI, son of the late Lloyd & Joan (Long) Gaulke. He married Rosemary Johnson July 3, 1976, in Sharon, WI. Carl grew up and raised his family in Clinton, WI. He later moved to Lakeland, FL after retiring from Birds Eye Foods in December of 2016.

