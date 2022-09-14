Carl H. Clair

July 8, 1951 - September 13, 2022
Beloit, WI - Carl Harry Clair was called to his heavenly home on September 13, 2022.
He was born in Beloit, WI on July 8, 1951, the third child to Clayton and Loretta Clair. He graduated from Parkview Highschool in Orfordville, WI in 1969. He married the love of his life, Pamela Thommen on May 27, 1972. They were blessed with 50 loving years of marriage.
Carl was passionate about solving problems. He spent over 30 years in the tooling industry, helping manufacturing companies tackle and rectify issues. Before retiring he owned and operated his own business, Integrated Tooling Solutions. Carl was an avid reader and historian. A member of the Mayflower society, he was passionate about his ancestry and loved researching and documenting his family history and the past. He wrote two books, one chronicling his family history and the other on his father-in-law's life and service in World War II.
Carl was a talented woodworker always building furniture, restoring antiques, and creating custom pieces. Many members of his family are blessed with his woodworking creations. He loved hunting with his nephews and enjoyed golfing and spending time with his friends, Bob Bauer and Howard Reynolds. Carl delighted in spending time with his grandchildren and teaching them about life. He was immensely proud of his granddaughter, Emma, and loved just sitting and talking with her. For the past year, the highlight of Carl's day would be picking up his grandson, Mason, every morning to take him to school. He adored his grandson, and Mason adored him.
Carl's faith played a major role in his life. He didn't go a day without reading the Word and spending time with the Lord. He was a member of Central Christian Church in Beloit, WI for the past 25 years. He became an ordained minister, conducting many weddings and funerals for family and friends. His family knows that when he closed his eyes in this life, he opened them immediately in heaven.
He is survived by his wife, Pamela (Thommen); his two daughters Becky Reynolds and Melody (Joshua) Clark, grandchildren Emmaline Clair and Mason Reynolds, sister Beverly Pahlas, sisters-in-law Sherry St. John, Laurie Thommen, and Yvonne (Alan) DeVoe, and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Barbara Arnoldt, son-in-law Butch Reynolds, brothers-in-law John Pahlas and Christian Thommen Jr., and nephew Parker St. John.
A Funeral Service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 in Central Christian Church, 2460 Milwaukee Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor David Meding officiating. Visitation of remembrance will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI.
