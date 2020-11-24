May 14, 1939 - November 20, 2020
Beloit, WI - Carl "Fred" Richardson, 81, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 peacefully at his home surrounded by family and loved ones.
He was born May 14, 1939 in Dodgeville, WI, the son Stanley and Eva (Mainwaring) Richardson. Fred married Judith Brandt on April 27, 1964 in Dodgeville, WI. She predeceased him on March 13, 2009.
Fred was a hardworking man, that was always there to provide for his family. He was a member of the Carpenters Union, as well as a member of Christ United Methodist Church and Sun Valley Presbyterian Church. He loved to tell jokes, watch classic T.V., read, and was able to fix anything. Fred loved his Sunday phone calls with his siblings.
Survivors include his daughter, Michelle (Mitch Converse) Kalata; five grandchildren, Kari (Breesa Huffman) Woods, Kaila Richardson, Raymond Joestgen, Malerie Schupbach and Nicholas (Jessica) Kalata; 10 great grandchildren; sister, Bessie Richardson; brothers, Tom Richardson and Dan Richardson; several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, daughters, Kimberly Schindler and Melonie Richardson; brothers, George Richardson, Richard Richardson and Ted Mainwaring; nephew, Mike Richardson.
The family would like to thank Beloit Regional Hospice for their care. Also, to the staff at the Beloit Cancer Center.
Funeral service for Fred will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 27, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with Reverend Dave Ewing officiating. Burial will be in Baldwin Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service Friday in the funeral home. Social distancing and face mask are required.
