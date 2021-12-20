Carl Edward Rieken

Elkhorn, WI - Carl E. Rieken, 82 of Elkhorn, WI passed away peacefully at home on Saturday December 18, 2021. Carl was born December 21, 1938 in Beloit, WI the son of the late Howard and Emma (Korsberg) Rieken. Carl served in the US Army. He was united in marriage to Glendolyn Tapp in Beloit, WI on January 21, 1961 she died August 27, 1980; then on May 16, 1981 Carl was united in marriage to Sharon (Eddington) Sullivan in Elkhorn, WI. Over the span of Carl's working career he worked as a safety director for the Wisconsin State Patrol, O'Donell Trucking, LCL Transit and his own consulting firm. Carl was a former member of the Elkhorn Jaycee's and Elkhorn Lion's Club. He served on the Town Board for the Town of Sugar Creek. He was an avid car enthusiast belonging to the Cadillac LeSalle Club, the Allante/XLR Chapter of the CLC and the Badger Region CLC. Carl was a devoted and loving husband ,father and grandfather who will be deeply missed by his wife of 40 years, Sharon, his children: George (Lynn) Sullivan of Grand Rapids, MI, Carla (Don) Rieken of Whitewater, WI, Maggie (Larry) Chandler of Covington, TN, Charlie (Jean) Rieken of Elkhorn, WI, Katie Sullivan of Granbury, TX and Chris (Cheri) Rieken of Hazel Green, WI, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren and by a host of other relatives and friends. Carl is preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Glendolyn and his sister Carole Greer. Funeral services will be 12:00 (Noon) Thursday December 23, 2021 at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home 730 N. Wisconsin Street Elkhorn, WI. Visitation will be at the funeral home Thursday from 10:00 am until time of service. Burial will be at Floral Lawn Cemetery in South Beloit, IL. On-line guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.
