Carl Disrud

December 24, 1960 - April 20, 2022
Beloit, WI - Carl R. Disrud Jr., 61, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at UW Hospital Madison of injuries sustained from a motorcycle accident.
He was born on December 24, 1960 in Monroe, WI, the son of Carl Sr. and Judith (Smith) Disrud. Carl was a 1979 South Beloit High School graduate. He later attended Blackhawk Technical College. Carl married Sandra Kubokawa on June 11, 1988 in Beloit, WI.
Carl was formerly employed by Beloit Corporation, Midstates Concrete, Beloit Clinic and retired from the Rock County Facilities Department. His greatest joy in life was spending time with Sandy, his family, and his canine companion, Dexter. Carl's granddaughter, Gwen captured a special place in his heart. He was an avid motorcyclist for over 55 years, enjoying many trips to Sturgis and Tomahawk. Carl and Sandy enjoyed camping and family trips to Florida. He was a HOG member and volunteered for Beloit Meals on Wheels.
Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Sandy Disrud of Beloit; son, Carl R. (Lauren) Disrud III of Waukesha, WI; daughter, Samantha (fiancé, Nick Larocco) Disrud of St. Paul, MN; granddaughter, Gwenivere Disrud; mother, Judith Disrud of South Beloit, IL; sister, Nancy (Steve) Warn of Beloit, WI; brothers-in-law, Jim (Chita Davis) Kubokawa and John (Jody) Kubokawa; sisters-in-law, Laurie (Dan) Schreiber and Diane Kubokawa; nieces and nephews, Jason, Jared, Kaitlyn, Amanda, Kolbyrn, Ashley, Alex, Jade, Stacy, Tami and their families; special nieces, Amanda and Brook; several great nieces and nephews, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, other relatives and friends.
Carl was predeceased by his father, Carl R. Disrud Sr.; father and mother-in-law, Norman and Rosemary Kubokawa; brother-in-law, Norman Kubokawa Jr.; and nephew, Chris Schreiber.
Visitation of Remembrance for Carl will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 in Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Visitation will also be from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 in Central Christian Church, 2460 Milwaukee Rd., Beloit, WI, followed by a Memorial Service with Pastor Erik Henry officiating. Inurnment will be held in Mt. Thabor Cemetery at 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday.
Please feel free to honor Carl by wearing Harley Davidson or motorcycle attire.
Memorials in his name may be made to Beloit Meals on Wheels or Toys for Kids Beloit Marine Corp. League Detachment #623.
