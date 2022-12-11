Carl A. Otto

May 18, 1947 - December 9, 2022 Beloit, WI - Carl (Allen) Otto, 75, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 in his home surrounded by his family.

He was born May 18, 1947 in Beloit, WI, the son of Carl and Lila (Genung) Otto Jr. Carl was a 1965 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. He was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the U.S. Army from 1966-1968. Carl married Patricia Pavelich on July 15, 1967 in St. John's Lutheran Church, Beloit, WI.

