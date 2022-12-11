Carl A. Otto

May 18, 1947 - December 9, 2022 Beloit, WI - Carl (Allen) Otto, 75, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 in his home surrounded by his family.
He was born May 18, 1947 in Beloit, WI, the son of Carl and Lila (Genung) Otto Jr. Carl was a 1965 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. He was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the U.S. Army from 1966-1968. Carl married Patricia Pavelich on July 15, 1967 in St. John's Lutheran Church, Beloit, WI.
Carl was employed by Fairbanks Morse for 44 years, retiring in 2009. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, watching NASCAR, playing cribbage, playing on pool leagues, going to his home Up North and having pig roasts. Carl also enjoyed watching football and his favorite team was anyone who could beat the Packers! He was a member of the Fairbanks Morse Quarter Century Club.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Patricia Otto of Beloit, WI; two sons, Scott (Kelly) Otto of Madison, WI, and Brian Otto of Beloit, WI; grandsons, Kyle (Ashley Martin) Otto of Walworth, WI, and Hunter Otto of Beloit, WI; sister-in-law, Diane Lovaas; nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; sister, Paula Wells; in-laws, John and Virginia Pavelich and brother-in-law, James Pavelich.
A private family service will be held for Carl. Inurnment will be in Northern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery, Spooner, WI, at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Carl's name to Beloit Regional Hospice.