May 1, 1948 - January 19, 2021
Beloit, WI - Candace A. Wessels, 72, of Beloit, WI, died Tuesday, January 19, 2021 in Beloit Memorial Hospital.
She was born May 1, 1948 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Russell G. and Gloria W. (Williams) Fiese. Candace attended Beloit Memorial High School. She married Raymond L. Wessels on June 15, 1985 in Sun Valley Presbyterian Church, Beloit, WI.
Candace enjoyed dancing, listening to Country music, singing karaoke, playing softball and baseball. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother and also loved her cat, Scruffy.
Survivors include her husband, Raymond Wessels of Beloit, WI; children, Glori Vance-Bermudez, Becki (Ben) Vance-Brockman, Sheri (Ricardo) Vance-Perez and Toni (Marco) Vance-Ruiz all of Beloit, WI; step children, George (Sherrii) Wessels and Lynda Wessels-Gay both of La Mesa, CA; grandchildren, Rosa and Tino Bermudez, Junior Alexander, Maegen Burki, Ricardo Jr., Andres and Aurora Perez, Martin, Breanna and Krysta Redieske, Kartiel and Adriel Ruiz; step grandchildren, Cory, Mitchell and Morgan Wessels and Ryan Gay; siblings, Vicky Tuttle, David (Mary) Fiese and Monty Pearson.
She was predeceased by her parents, brother, Russel Fiese and grandson, Antonio Jovanni.
Funeral service for Candace will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 28, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with Reverend Ian Stirrat officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service Thursday in the funeral home.
