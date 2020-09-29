January 22, 1928 - September 19, 2020
Beloit, WI- Camilla Mae (Sopher) Tanner, 92, of Beloit, WI, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, September 19, 2020.
She was born on January 22, 1928 in Grant County, WI, the daughter of George and Cornelia (Stetler) Sopher. Camilla was a 1946 graduate of Boscobel High School. After graduation, she began her employment with Park Hotel in Richland Center, WI, where she met the love of her life, Keith A. Tanner. They married on June 26, 1948 in Richland Center, WI and later moved to Beloit, WI, where they raised their five children.
Camilla spent her years as a loving wife, mother, and homemaker. She had many talents. Whatever she set her mind to do, when she finished it had a certain quality and artistic effort put into it. Mom loved flowers and loved working in her flower bed which added much beauty to our home. She was a member of People's Church and taught Sunday School there for many years. Camilla and Keith saw to it that their children were raised with Christian values and taught about faith in God. They shared their faith with others in hope that they would choose a life in Christ.
Survivors include her children, Karen (Joseph) DeRiggi, Linda Tanner Tilleson, Nancy (Randy) Bakke, Daniel (Carol) Tanner, and David Tanner; grandchildren, Aaron (Kristin) Tilleson, Evan (Tina) Tilleson, Joshua (Ashley) Bakke and Abbey Bakke; great grandchildren, Harrison Tilleson, Evelyn Tilleson and Alayna Tilleson.
Camilla was predeceased by her husband Keith on August 4, 2016.
A private celebration of Camilla's life was held at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with Pastor Gary Beeman officiating.
The family would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Willowick Assisted Living and appreciation to Daley Murph Wisch Funeral Home for their support and guidance through our loss.