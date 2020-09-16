August 10, 1926 - September 13, 2020
Clinton, WI -- Calvin Logterman, 94 of Clinton, passed away on September, 13, 2020 at home. He was born on the Rosebud Indian reservation at Lakeview, SD on August 10,1926 the son of Paytrus and Dora (Bakker) Logterman. He moved to Wisconsin in 1941 graduating from Darien high school in 1944. He was drafted in the army in Oct. 1944 serving in the Philippines with American Forces Western Pacific until his discharge as a sergeant in 1946. He married Joan Coehoorn on March 24, 1950. In 1951 he trained as a journeyman printer under the G. I. bill. He worked for the Sharon Reporter and Walworth Times until 1966 when he began work for the Beloit Corporation as a technical writer. He retired from the Corporation as supervisor of graphics and publications in 1986. He was an active member of the Emmanuel Community Church serving as an elder and Sunday school teacher. Cal enjoyed golfing, fishing and playing cards.
He is survived by his wife, Joan; two children, Gary (Karen) of Charlotte, NC; Diane (Wayne) Boss, Acworth, GA; one daughter-in-law, Ellen (David) Logterman, Rockford, IL, and one sister Thelma (Lee) Schultz of Detroit, Michigan. Calvin also leaves eight grandchildren: Joey (Michelle) Logterman, Chattanooga, TN; Amy (Danny) Broadbent, Charlotte, NC; Gretchen Logterman, Greensboro, NC; Aaron Boss (Brenda), Marietta, GA; Joel (Megan) Boss, Marietta, GA; Stephanie (Doug) Smith, Virginia Beach, VA; Jeremy (Tosha) Logterman, Gilbert, IL; Kellie Logterman, Rockford, IL and 11 great grandchildren. Cal was preceded in death by his son, David and son-in-law Wayne Boss; his parents, Paytrus and Dora Logterman; four sisters: Adelia (Jake) DeBoer; Henrietta (George) Tjeerdsma), Alice (Clyde) Tigchelaar and Janet (Bill) Abraham.
The family would like to express their thanks to all the St. Croix hospice caretakers and nurses for their competent and compassionate care of Cal and Joan during his illness.
Also thank you to the staff of the Community Living Center nat the VA Hospital in Madison for their genuine concern and expert medical care during his stay.
Calvin's Funeral Service will be 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Emmanual Community Church, 319 East Street, Clinton with Pastor Chad Strabbing officiating. Friends will be received on Friday in the Church from 4 to 6 p.m. and again on Saturday from 1p.m. until the time of service. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.
BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE
504 Milwaukee Road, Clinton 608-362-2000