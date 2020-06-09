Janaury 18, 1931 - June 7, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Calvin H. Peck, 89, of Beloit, WI, died Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Autumn Lake Healthcare Center. He was born January 18, 1931 in Beloit, WI, the son of Dr. Houghton W. and Edna M. (Johnson) Peck. Calvin was a graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. He attended the University of Wisconsin Madison and Chicago Technical College. Calvin was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp. He married Patricia M. Bumgardner on January 15, 1956 in Wapello, IA. She predeceased him on November 2, 2019.
Calvin was employed by Durrant Engineer in Madison, WI and Dubuque, IA, retiring on April 1, 1994. He was a member of First Congregational Church.
Survivors include his two sons, David Peck of Muskego, WI, and Jeffrey Peck of Colorado Springs, CO; grandsons, Aaron Peck of Milwaukee, WI and Calvin Peck of Bloomington, IN; nieces and nephews; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
He was predeceased by his parents; sister, Helen (Kolman) Schmidt; and nephew, James Kolman.
Funeral service for Calvin will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with Reverend Gene Van Galder officiating. Burial will be in Clinton Cemetery, Clinton, WI, with Military Rites accorded by the V.F.W. Post #2306. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Friday in the funeral home. Individual viewing with social distancing and masks will be required. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
