Calvin C. "Cal" Johnson

Clinton, WI - Calvin Curtis Johnson age 81 of Clinton passed on Monday May 2, 2022 in his home. Cal was born February 1, 1941 in Durand, WI, Buffalo County at home to the late Sidney R. and Elfa (Gross) Johnson. They moved to Beloit in 1957 and Cal graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1959. Cal worked at Woolworths, Omar Bakery for seven years, Beloit Power Systems for fifteen years and General Motors, as an '86er, retiring in 2004. He married Carolyn Burgess, the mother of his children, Brian & Chad in 1963 and later divorced. Cal married Marlene Bestul in 1991. In his younger years, he bowled and loved to dance. Cal will be remembered for his sense of humor and being a great NASCAR, Badgers, Packers, Brewers and Bucks fan.
He is survived by his loving wife, Marlene; his son, Chad (Maeghan) and their sons, Will & Connor; daughter in law, Meg (Ken) Lewis and their children, Jack & Audrey; brother, Gary (Marita) and his in laws, Chuck Bestul, Dean Bestul, Beverly (Gail) Grindle and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Brian Johnson, brothers, Duane, Giles, Ron (Judy), sister, Myrna (Bob) Susedik, brothers in law, Ralph Bestul, Allan Bestul and parents in law, Neuman & Esther Bestul.
The family would like to extend thanks to Beloit Regional Hospice and his excellent doctors and nurses at Beloit Health System.
Cal's Funeral Service will be 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at the FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 312 Church Street, Clinton with Rev. Bob Schut officiating. Friends will be received on Sunday in the Church from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. Cal's family requests that all guests dress casually in their favorite t-shirt or sports attire. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to First Presbyterian Church or Beloit Regional Hospice. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.